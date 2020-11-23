Chairman of Appomattox County School Board steps down

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The chairman of the Appomattox County School Board is stepping down, according to school leaders.

Bobby Waddell announced his resignation on Thursday. It was effective as of Friday.

Waddell has been on the school board for 15 years and has served as chairman since 2012.

School leaders said Waddell and his wife are moving to a new home in Appomattox outside of the district in which he was elected. This move requires him to resign, school leaders said, citing Virginia code.

At its December 17 meeting, the board will appoint a citizen to serve as an interim board member until the board holds an election to fill the vacancy.

During a pubic hearing scheduled for December 3, the board will receive nominations of those interested in filling the citizen role. Nominees must be qualified voters in the Falling River District of Appomattox. School leaders said only the citizens considered during the public hearing will be eligible for appointment to the role.

School leaders shared their appreciation for Waddell’s “long-standing dedication” to the schools.

In a message to staff, division superintendent Dr. Annette Bennett said, “A dedicated public servant, Mr. Waddell has been an enthusiastic advocate for our schools, students, staff, and community. His experience as a former teacher and administrator in Appomattox and Prince Edward counties afforded our school division a vast advantage. As chairman, he has been a steady guide and wise advisor to the other board members and numerous superintendents. He will be sorely missed on the board.”