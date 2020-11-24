37ºF

Local News

What’s News Today: tree lighting, Michael Brown hearing

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

The ex-marine, accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, will have a pre-trial motions hearing today. Michael Brown is charged in the death of Rodney Brown. Brown is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and other charges. Right now, his trial is scheduled for next month.

The reimagined Dickens of a Christmas kicks off in Roanoke tonight. Tonight is the virtual tree lighting for 25 Days of Dickens. There’s new lighting designs on Market Street and in Elmwood Park. There are 50 starts in the Farmers Market stalls, painted and decorated by a local artist. Other events, taking place between now and December 18th include the Elf on the Shelf Adventure, Santa’s Workshop, vendors and more.

