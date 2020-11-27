Chick-fil-A in Roanoke decked the halls with over 55,000 Christmas lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Holy cow! The Griswalds have some competition this year in the Christmas lights department.

During a time when many are forced to scale back their holiday celebrations, this Roanoke Chick-fil-A is turning up the Christmas spirit with an amazing display that’s getting a lot of attention.

“As soon as you see it driving down the road it definitely lights up and says joy, says hope,” said customer Russell Prusac. “It really does feel magical, especially this time of year. Especially the times that we are in where everything is so uncertain, where everybody just needs a pick-me-up.”

The restaurant, located on Bonsack, is bringing holiday magic during a time when it’s needed the most.

“Small things like this just reminds us that this is a beautiful season. It’s so wonderful and we love that chick-fil-a embraces Christmas in such an extravagant way,” said another customer Michell Hutchens.

Exactly 55,001 holiday lights adorn this local Chick-fil-A, and owner Bob Duffsey says they’ve been thinking about doing a big display like this for the past five years.

2020 seemed like the perfect year to make it happen, and the team started planning back before Halloween.

“It brings out the kid in us and we sometimes get too busy to remember that. When I sit back and look at this, it’s very exciting. There is a lot of energy. Looking at the faces of the guests driving through the parking lot, it’s well worth it,” said Duffsey.

Now instead of chicken, people are coming here just for pictures and a moment of pure holiday joy.

“It’s been very joyous. It’s very exciting. Had a young lady almost in tears. Just the joy that lights bring, especially this time of year, is really exciting to a lot of people,” said Duffsey. “It’s a happy time of year and I think we need to keep remembering that.”

The Christmas lights display was done by a local company called Christmas Decor Roanoke.