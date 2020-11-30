Court cases, virtual learning and more: What’s News Today

Danville Public Schools are all virtual starting today after multiple positive coronavirus cases. They plan to return to in person learning December 7. This comes as many other school districts are also all virtual now because of the Thanksgiving holiday and many people getting together in large groups.

The Christiansburg man who was wanted for murdering a man in Salem and carjacking someone else in Blacksburg will be in court today. Zane Christian will be arraigned in Salem General District Court at 8:30 for the shooting. The 25-year old is charged with killing Rico Turner of Bedford, whose fiancee is Christian’s estranged wife. He will be in Montgomery County General District Court tomorrow afternoon for carjacking, use of a firearm in a felony and grand larceny. Blacksburg Police say Christian carjacked someone at gunpoint there and took off in the stolen vehicle.

The Vinton Library reopens today. Roanoke County Public Library reopened the South County, Hollins, and Glenvar libraries earlier this fall. Similar to the other locations, Vinton will be open by reservation for County residents, Monday through Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm, with visitors not to exceed 25% normal occupancy. You can make reservations for one hour time slots on the library’s website (roanokecountyva.gov/library, or by calling at 540-857-5043). The library will close for cleaning from 1:00pm-2:00pm each day.

People in Campbell County can get free mulch. A truck full of mulch costs about $30 and most yards will need more than one load. But, thanks to Campbell County Public Works, citizens can collect all the mulch they want at the Livestock Road Transfer Site (361 Livestock Road, Rustburg, VA 24588). You have to load it yourself and will need to bring your own tools, such as pitchforks. It’s made from grinding yard waste that’s processed and recycled.