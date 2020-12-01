Henry County K-9 retiring after assisting on more than 400 cases

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One K-9 officer’s career in law enforcement is coming to a happy end this week.

On Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced that this is K-9 Smokey’s final week with the department.

Smokey came to Henry County from the Netherlands and while working for the Sheriff’s Office, served with two handlers.

During her career, she obtained multiple certifications including tracking, apprehension, area searches, building clearance and article searches.

Smokey was called upon more than 400 times in her career for her skills, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During one of the last shifts of her career, she successfully found two missing juveniles on two separate incidents on the same day!

If that’s not going out on a high note, I don’t know what is.

After her final shift this week, she’ll remain with her current handler.

Thank you for keeping us safe and enjoy your retirement Smokey!