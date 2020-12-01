Special Olympics Virginia asks for support to help those with intellectual disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. – In a year where the value of life has made headlines across our nation, Special Olympics Virginia hopes to continue that fight into 2021 with your help.

The nonprofit works to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports.

For every dollar donated, 89 cents goes right into the program to help athletes.

“One of the things we want folks to do when they’re in our program as volunteers or coaches is to really take a look at getting to know our athletes and understanding the value of somebody who is simply a little different from you,” said Rick Jeffrey, Special Olympics Virginia, President.

For the second year, WSLS 10 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Virginia, raising money for the nonprofit as part of its Polar Plunge.

Click here if you’d like to donate.