Bedford Humane Society moves forward to build county’s first no-kill shelter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Humane Society will soon build its first no-kill animal shelter.

The new building will be located next to the Humane Society’s current location off of Route 460.

The organization still needs donations to reach its million-dollar goal. So far, it has raised about $300,000.

“We hope to have room for 10 dogs and about 30 cats and have an open area for the cats, so people can visit and see them in a colony. That makes it much easier for them to be seen,” said Pat Greier, the society’s dog foster coordinator.

Right now, the animals are in foster homes.

The Humane Society hopes to break ground on the no-kill shelter by the spring.

Click here to donate to the Bedford Humane Society.