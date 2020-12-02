Mobile home, storage shed engulfed in heavy fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A home in Bedford County caught fire Wednesday morning, displacing four residents, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

At about 11:32 a.m., Bedford Fire said units responded to 1090 Hill Road after reports of a porch fire at a residence.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene to find heavy fire from a mobile home and storage shed.

According to the fire department, the Red Cross is working to provide shelter for the four occupants who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshals Office.