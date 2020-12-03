Police searching for Danville man in connection to November shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened on Nov. 14.

Kaos Green, of Danville, is wanted and charged with aggravated assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting, according to authorities.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 14, police said they responded to a call for gunshots in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man was shot in his torso and suffered serious injuries before bystanders took him to the hospital where he was stabilized then later transported to UNC Medical Center.

Police said evidence shows that Green and the victim knew each other and the shooting happened due to an altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 434-793-0000.