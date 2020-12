BEDFORD COUNTY, Va – A trial date has been set for a Roanoke man accused of attacking a Bedford realtor earlier this year.

Police say Dustin Holdren attacked the realtor near Smith Mountain Lake in June.

Dustin Holdren mugshot

Friday morning a Bedford County Grand Jury found probable cause for felony charges of attempted rape, aggravated malicious wounding and robbery against Holdren.

The case will go before a jury on March 23, 2021. Holdren is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.