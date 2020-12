ROANOKE, Va. – Avoid going north on Interstate 581 if you can right now.

VDOT is reporting two crashes on 581 North, one at mile marker 0 and the other at mile marker 1.

The crash at mile marker 0, the Elm Avenue exit, has the right shoulder closed.

A mile north, the crash near the Orange Avenue exit has both the right shoulder and right lane closed.

As of 6:13 p.m., traffic is backed up about 1.5 miles south of Elm Avenue.