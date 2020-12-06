Cat injured after getting shot with arrow in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski police said a cat was shot with an arrow on Sunday.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Madison Ave after a report of a cat injured from an arrow.

Authorities said the arrow in question appeared to be youth-sized with a practice tip.

According to police, the arrow narrowly missed the cat’s spine but was still embedded when the cat was found.

Animal Control transported the cat to receive immediate medical care.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer D.C. Jones at 540-994-8680.