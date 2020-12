DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a motel that was on fire Sunday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., crews arrived at the Red Carpet Inn & Suites on 1390 Piney Forest Road to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a second-floor motel room.

One of the rooms had extensive damage while the two rooms on either side only received smoke and heat damage.

Crews were able to evacuate all occupants and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.