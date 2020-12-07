No foul play suspected after body found behind Henry County KFC

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a man’s body was found behind a Henry County KFC last month.

On Nov. 23, deputies said they received a 911 call at about 7:00 a.m. for a dead person behind the KFC at 3500 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Deputies who responded to the scene said evidence pointed to a possible drug overdose.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the person found as Joseph Denoto, 40, of Ferrum. According to the medical examiner’s office, preliminary autopsy results showed no apparent signs of foul play or homicide. A completed autopsy report is pending additional tests.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.