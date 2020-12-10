46ºF

Local News

Crews responding to fire at Danville business

Goodyear Boulevard closed from Industrial Avenue to Danville Expressway

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Danville, Southside, Fire
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a business in Danville on Wednesday night.
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a business in Danville on Wednesday night. (Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – Firefighters are responding to a fire at a business in Danville on Wednesday night.

The fire is at Danville Tree Care located at 1340 Goodyear Boulevard.

As of 9:08 p.m., crews were still at the scene and the building fire was considered to be fully involved, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Goodyear Boulevard is closed from Industrial Avenue to the Danville Expressway.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: