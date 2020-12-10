Crews responding to fire at Danville business

DANVILLE, Va. – Firefighters are responding to a fire at a business in Danville on Wednesday night.
The fire is at Danville Tree Care located at 1340 Goodyear Boulevard.
As of 9:08 p.m., crews were still at the scene and the building fire was considered to be fully involved, according to the Danville Fire Department.
Goodyear Boulevard is closed from Industrial Avenue to the Danville Expressway.
DFD WORKING FIRE: 1340 Goodyear Blvd at Danville Tree Care. Fully involved building. We are fighting the fire from the outside. Goodyear Blvd is closed from Industrial to the Expressway. pic.twitter.com/ax6Gl7nYnn— Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) December 10, 2020