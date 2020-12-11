‘Respect the process’: Giles County school board chair explains virtual learning decision

PEARISBURG, Va. – Giles County school board chair Stevie Steele admits moving the district back to virtual learning because of COVID-19 was a difficult decision, but he believes it was the right decision.

“You can’t keep the kids and teachers in the building 24/7,” Steele said. “The NBA was able to go to Disney World and create a bubble. Good for them. We can’t do that in the real world.”

The school district restarted remote learning this week, and will continue to do so until at least January 6. Students are staying home, while staff members are still coming to their respective schools.

Steele believes the schools themselves are secure, but the community spread from Thanksgiving gatherings makes it too risky for students to come into close contact with one another.

“We’re not asking you to not go anywhere. We’re not asking you to not live your life,” Steele said. “We’re asking you to wear a mask for our kids, and for our teachers that have had to do two jobs.”

The school district is also on the verge of another impactful decision. The school board met in a work session Thursday to discuss investing in upgrades to roofs and heating systems at the county’s schools.

Steele said that will likely become a multi-year, multi-million dollar project, which he knows may anger some of Giles County’s teachers.

“I know if I was a teacher, I’m likely thinking, ‘Do I need to be a leaky roof to get a raise?’” Steele said.

Steele wants parents and teachers to contact him with any criticism about these two decisions, but that he hopes they understand the weight of the school board’s dilemma.

“Respect the process,” Steele said. “Give us a chance to do our jobs, and if you think we’re off-center and not doing what we’re supposed to do, give us a call.”