Convicted felon charged in connection with Wythe County shooting

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – One man is in custody again after he shot someone on Friday in Southwest Virginia, according to authorities.

Wythe County deputies responded to the Wythe County Community Hospital after learning a man who had been shot arrived for treatment.

The victim told them that James Calvin Hunley shot him on Blades Trail in Max Meadows, according to Sheriff Keith Dunagan.

Deputies then went to where the shooting happened and arrested the 55-year-old.

While executing the search warrant, deputies said they found items consistent with the distribution of meth.

Hunley, who was recently released from prison, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, meth possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hunley has been charged and convicted of multiple crimes, dating back to 1991, according to online court records.