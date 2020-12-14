How gift wrapping can make a difference in the New River Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A group of volunteers is wrapping gifts to make a difference in Montgomery County. It’s called Wrapping for a Reason, a signature fundraiser of the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP).

From now until Christmas Eve, volunteers are at New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg, wrapping gifts for a small price and collecting donations. Since the operation is volunteer-run all the money will go to MCEAP’s housing, rental, food and clothing programs.

Sharon Williams, a board member, said one teenage boy’s donation this year really touched her.

“He had some things wrapped and his total came to about $5.50 and he gave me a $20 bill and told me keep the change. That really got me because I’m sure as a teenage boy he probably had plenty of other things he’d rather do with that $14.50,” Williams said.

2020 has been hard on the program. Due to the pandemic, the community has a greater need for MCEAP’s help but there are also less volunteers available because a lot of them are more vulnerable to COVID-19, but they are still finding a way to participate.

“We’ve had several volunteers who did not feel safe wrapping this year, but the way they chose to get involved is they bought bows and wrapping paper and so forth to contribute. Even though it’s something they can’t be here in-person for, they’re still giving something that’s going to help the cause,” said Williams.

Wrapping for a Reason usually raises between $8,000 to $10,000 for MCEAP.

The booth is only open for the month of December. There is a variety of wrapping paper available to fit multiple occasions, not just Christmas.