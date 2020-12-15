WATCH LIVE: Centra Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine

Centra Health is set to give an update on coronavirus and the distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The FDA has cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use in the United States, and Virginia’s first dose is set to be administered around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Norfolk. Vaccines in our area will start being administered on Wednesday at the earliest.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam laid out the state’s three-phase plan for vaccine distribution. You can read more about that here.

On Tuesday, Virginia reported 3,160 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 288,309 since the pandemic began.