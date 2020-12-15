What’s News Today: Food giveaway, insurance deadline

Today is the last day to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace. According to federal data, more than four million people have already signed up using healthcare.gov. This enrollment is taking place as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration and a group of Republican state attorneys are attempting to invalidate it. In 2019, more than 240,000 Virginians were covered by the Affordable Care Act.

Part of the Huckleberry Trail in Christiansburg remains closed today. The closure runs from Home Depot to Walmart, due to pipeline maintenance. The trail is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Danville City Council could vote to accept an initial payment from Caesars to allow for the construction of a casino. The first $2.9 million will go for the construction of a new police station. The remaining money will go into the Capital Projects Fund. Last week, Caesars presented the city a $15 million check. Construction on the casino is expected to begin net year and open in 2023.

Appalachian Power and will hold a virtual presentation about recent high water events at Smith Mountain Lake. Representatives will talk about the process for lowering the levels at both Smith Mountain and Leesville Lakes before heavy rain events and improving communications with property owners. The meeting is limited to 300 people.

Free meals will be given out today to those impacted by the pandemic. Virginia Wins Together is sponsoring the Thanks and Giving initiative. The boxed meals will have turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans. 700 meals will be given out between noon and 2:30 p.m. at The Coffee Pot on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke.