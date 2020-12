First night of Illuminights kicks off at Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather outside is frightful and the folks with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism are advising you to bundle up tonight.

Illuminights announced on its website that the holiday lights event has been canceled for Wednesday, Dec. 16 due to inclement weather.

According to officials, anyone who purchased tickets for tonight has received an email with instructions regarding their purchase.