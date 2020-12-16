More than 2,600 customers without power in Southwest Virginia, Roanoke County

With wintry weather conditions affect our region, there are some areas in Southwest Virginia and Roanoke County that are experiencing power outages Wednesday afternoon.

According to Appalachian Power, 1,298 people near Stuart in Patrick County as well as 1,332 people in Roanoke County near Smith Mountain Lake are currently without power.

While the power company doesn’t have an estimated restoration time for folks in Patrick County, those near Smith Mountain Lake can expect their power to be back by 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The outages started at 12:05 p.m.