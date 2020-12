ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are currently working to clean up after a train leaving the Roanoke rail yard derailed nine cars, according to Norfolk Southern.

Officials said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. and crews say they are working to determine the cause of the derailment.

No injuries have been reported, according to Norfolk Southern.

Officials said they do not have an estimate on how long clean up will take. This incident is impacting train traffic in and out of the yard.