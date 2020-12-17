This luxury mountain resort in West Virginia could be all yours for $250,000 a night

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va – Ever dreamed of living a life of glamor similar to Paris Hilton, the Kardashians or even Queen B (Beyonce, of course)? That dream can be all yours if you have the funds.

The Greenbrier is offering folks a one-of-a-kind experience to buy out the entire resort during select dates in January and February.

Yes, you read that correctly. For $250,000 a night, this 700-room luxury resort in the mountains of West Virginia could be all yours.

“It’s really an incredible opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier. “Just imagine having this amazing property to enjoy with your family and friends or your business. It would certainly be an unforgettable stay.”

Access to everything from the mineral spa, fine-dining restaurants and over 55 activities could be all yours at the beginning of 2021.

$100,00 of the payment will go towards booking all the rooms while the other $150,000 will be used for food, beverages, décor from Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions, any audio-visual aspects and activities.

For anyone interested, Greenbrier officials say that an agreement must be signed by Dec. 31 and the event must take place by Feb. 28, 2021.

Click here for more information or call 304-536-5215.