The Greenbrier announces reopening date for next week

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – The Greenbrier will have been closed for more than two months when it reopens its doors next week.

The resort announced on Friday that on May 22, it will reopen.

At noon on March 19, The Greenbrier closed its doors amid coronavirus concerns.

When guests return to the property, they’ll notice a variety of safety measures, including:

Full-time teams dedicated to sanitizing high-touch public spaces such as door handles, railings, elevator buttons, tables and desks.

The housekeeping team is paying special attention to sanitizing high-touch areas inside the rooms, such as remote controls, clocks, light switches and informational guides.

Seating areas have been adjusted inside restaurants to allow for additional distancing and reservation times have been spread out to avoid backups.

Additional outdoor dining locations are in place, providing extra space, as well as unique dining environments guest have never experienced

“The health and safety of our valued guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have taken the advice from local and national health officials on what is best for their safety throughout this entire process,” said Greenbrier president Dr. Jill Justice. “We are confident now that we are ready to open with new procedures in place, and we are excited to bring our guests back to experience the Greenbrier traditions that they love so much.”

Those who are showing signs of illness or have knowingly been exposed to individuals with the coronavirus are being asked to postpone their trip to a later date.