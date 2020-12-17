When will you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Interactive questionnaire shows your place in line

Catalina Gonzalez-Marques, an emergency medical physician, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Boston. (Brian Snyder/Pool via AP)

With the coronavirus vaccine rolling out to different health care systems in Virginia, it may have you wondering when you’ll be able to get the shot.

Health officials say that if you’re a perfectly healthy America, it may be months until it’s your turn.

An interactive questionnaire from the New York Times illustrates a timeline for you after asking a few basic facts about yourself: your age, what county you live in, your profession and if you have any coronavirus-related health risks.

[‘Nerve-wracking and rewarding’: Virginia health care systems begin vaccinating frontline workers for COVID-19]

The creators of this system worked with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs to calculate the number of people who will need a vaccine in each state and county.

Click here to find out where you fall in the vaccine line.