Wintry weather mix sweeps across Central, Southwest Virginia on Wednesday

Wednesday’s winter storm brought a mix of snow and ice to the area, resulting in school closings, crashes and power outages.

10 News had teams reporting live across Central and Southwest Virginia.

Here’s a breakdown of our coverage in a few key areas:

NEW RIVER VALLEY

The mix of ice and snow led to several crashes across our area on Wednesday, including one in Pulaski County that left a 19-year-old dead.

10 News reporter Lindsey Kennett reported from the New River Valley on the slick road conditions and resulting crashes:

COVINGTON

Wednesday brought a little bit of everything to the Covington area, from snow, to sleet, to freezing rain, as well as normal rain.

10 News anchor Jessica Jewell said the wintry mix led to slick and slushy roads at times, but overall, the roads weren’t bad.

Crews continued treating the roads throughout the day.

LYNCHBURG

It was a mostly soggy day in the Hill City with a few instances of ice. Fire officials said that could be a different story with the potential for icy roads overnight and tomorrow morning as things refreeze.

10 News reporter Annie Schroeder spoke with the Lynchburg City Fire Chief to get some tips on how to stay safe:

STORM CHASER

10 News anchor McKinley Strother spent most of Wednesday in the Storm Chaser traveling throughout the area to monitor road conditions. He traveled along I-81 into Christiansburg before making his way along Route 8 into Floyd County.

Rural roads were still a concern Wednesday evening and headed into the overnight hours, and officials were monitoring them closely.

Drivers should use caution during the Thursday morning commute and watch out for slick spots and patches of ice on the roads.