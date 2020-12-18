Feeding Southwest Virginia donates food to hundreds ahead of the holidays

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – In a year where record-breaking unemployment has caused increased food insecurity in the United States, food banks have been working to meet the demand.

On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia provided hundreds of people with food before the holidays at Belmont Christian Church in Christiansburg

“Our tractor-trailer carries around 20,000 pounds of food, so we usually prepare for anywhere between 300-900 boxes to distribute,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia President Pamela Irvine.

The distribution was supposed to be the last of the year, but the organization saw such a demand for food, the non-profit added another event.

Friday Feeding Southwest Virginia held a food distribution at Belmont Christian Church in Christiansburg to provide hundreds of people with food before the holidays. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“This is a way that we can reach a lot more people in a short period of time,” said Irvine.

The non-profit also received a $50,000 donation from Wells Fargo.

“It’s heartwarming and heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking because there’s such a need, but it’s really heartwarming that we’re able to come together as a community and really help those that that needed the most,” said Wells Fargo Senior Vice President Chad Spangler.

Volunteers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office filled the trunks of those waiting for food.

“We have Feeding Southwest out here to try and get some of the community members that may be struggling because of the pandemic get them fed, but we’re trying to do everything that we can from our standpoint to be able to help our community,” explained Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Geary.

About 40% of Feeding Southwest Virginia’s budget is from the government and the possibility of funding soon running out is on the minds of many.

“We anticipate the greatest need to be starting in 2021,” said Irvine.

The next food distribution event will be in Martinsville on December 29.