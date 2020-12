BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg entertainment complex reopened on Friday, but with new ownership and a new name.

The former Paragon IMAX Theatre in the First & Main shopping center is now owned by B&B Theatres. The entertainment complex is the Kansas City-based company’s first theatre in Virginia.

Paragon Theatres bought the 11-screen cinema last summer. Before that acquisition, it was Frank’s CineBowl, which at one point had its doors locked for not paying rent.