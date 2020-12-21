Big Lick Comic Con canceled for February amid coronavirus restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke event is now off the books for 2021.

On Monday, Big Lick Entertainment announced that February’s Big Lick Comic Con is canceled.

“Unfortunately due to the current restrictions on gatherings and current state of COVID 19 in Virginia we will not be able to host Big Lick Comic Con for Febryary 13-14 2021,” wrote the company in an Instagram post.

While February’s event is canceled, the company is still planning to have one August 7-8.

Last month, Big Lick Comic-Con happened at the Berglund Center with masks and social distancing.

JD Sutphin and his company, Big Lick Entertainment, made several changes to keep the convention safe. Comic-Con staff constantly sanitized the event space, all of the bathroom utilities did not require touching the appliances and a temperature check was mandatory.

That event featured guests such as “Flash Gordon” actor Sam Jones, “The Neverending Story” actor Noah Hathaway and legendary Disney voice actor Jim Cummings.