What’s News Today: Christmas Parade, honoring graduates

Roanoke City Council holds a public hearing about the City Plan 2040. The broad goals include equity and health, transportation and a resilient economy. After getting community feedback, one idea was to focus on creating complete neighborhoods, with access to housing, retail, food, schools and places of worship.

Lynchburg’s Future of Education Task Force Steering Committee meets today. The goal of the task force is to align future educational programming, operational strategies and capital improvement decisions with the long-term success of the city and community. Today’s virtual meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Congressman Ben Cline holds a Telephone Town Hall this evening. he will be joined by the Chairman of the Congressional Doctors Caucus and Health Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District. They will talk about the coronavirus pandemic and recently approved vaccines.

The Rich Creek Fire Department holds a drive-through Christmas Parade tonight. You can watch the parade from your home or front yard as it drives throughout the town. The parade begins at 7 p.m.

The City of Danville will honor the first graduates in the Project Rebuild program. The workforce readiness program for 18 to 25 year-olds, prepares them for construction, electrical and plumbing careers. The city partnered with Danville Community College for the program. The program is an extension of Project Imagine, which was created to help people ages 15 to 21, who are affiliated with gangs.