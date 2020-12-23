FarmBurguesa, Feeding Southwest Virginia team up to feed hundreds of kids

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of kids in the Roanoke Valley will go to bed with full stomachs Tuesday.

FarmBurguesa and Feeding Southwest Virginia handed out burgers, turkeys and groceries to 250 kids today at the Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue.

Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO Pamela Irvine said the coronavirus pandemic has made people more generous than ever before.

“We’ve seen that generosity increase because people relate to the fact that I may not have something to eat today, whether I can afford to buy it and it’s not available or I can not afford to buy it and I just have no other resources,” explained Irvine.

The center typically provides food for kids on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.