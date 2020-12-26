Danville Fire responds to house fire early Saturday morning

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Halifax Road. When crews got the call around 4:30 a.m., fire could be seen pouring out of the side and rear windows of the home.

No one was inside when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Power and Light, Danville Water and Gas and Danville Public Works assisted on the Scene.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.