GILES COUNTY, Va. – State police said a man died in a crash in Giles County on Monday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Route 460, just west of Thomas Drive.

A tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and flipped into the median, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said the driver, 69-year-old Larry Finney, of Fieldale, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.