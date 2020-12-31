Homestead Resort cutting back on hours as coronavirus pandemic continues

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Starting next year, Bath County’s biggest employer is making some major changes.

Beginning Jan. 4, the Omni Homestead Resort will be open from Noon Thursday until 3 p.m. Sundays.

“As we enter into the new year at The Omni Homestead Resort, we have made the very difficult decision to alter our hours of operation in January. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our resort, our company and our industry. Our top priorities are to operate our resort in an efficient and responsible manner, to manage our cash flow like every other impacted business and, above all, to protect the health and safety of our guests and associates,” said the hotel’s marketing director Lynn Swann in an email.

It’s been a difficult 2020 for the resort, closing March 29 to reopen three months later on June 29.

The resort’s snowsports season began on Dec. 26.

