PULASKI, Va. – UPDATE - Jan. 17, 2021

Police said Eric Hall has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pulaski Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 29-year-old man.

Eric Jackson Hall was last contacted on Tuesday and his family has not heard from him since.

Hall’s family is concerned for his safety as he has health issues.

According to police, he sometimes goes by the alias “Gamma.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-994-8689.