No serious injuries reported after motel fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – No one was seriously hurt after a fire at a Danville motel on Monday, though occupants found themselves without a place to stay after every room was damaged.

The Danville Fire Department said crews responded to the Budget Inn on Piney Forest Road just before 9 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a room at the one-story motel.

While crews worked to get the fire under control, the department also helped evacuate the rest of the motel rooms.

Officials determined the fire was under control at around 10:45 a.m.

While the room where the fire likely started was heavily damaged, the other motel rooms also sustained some type of heat, smoke, and/or water damage, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The fire department said one person was treated at the scene and released, but otherwise no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping several people who were staying at the motel.

The owner of the Budget Inn told 10 News a customer ran out of his room to report he started a fire, but the owner didn’t know specifically how the fire started.

The Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.