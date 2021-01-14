Blacksburg community has mixed reactions to town’s gun ban

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Town Council approved a gun ban Tuesday night for town-owned property, including town hall and public parks and recreation centers.

[Blacksburg leaders unanimously approve gun ban on town-owned property]

Town leaders were able to do this thanks to legislation passed by the General Assembly.

So far, it has received mixed reactions across town.

“When you’re in a college town where it’s, you know, you run that risk, I understand why there’d be a ban,” said George Wenn, a senior at Virginia Tech.

Christopher McHale, whose son went to Virginia Tech, raised a concern over safety.

“People feel safer if they’re protected. If I’m not allowed to have a firearm and somebody has one illegally, he’s protected, I’m not,” said McHale.

The ban also applies to town-permitted events on public property.