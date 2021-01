GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Giles County that happened Friday morning.

At 10:32 a.m., police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 460, near Route 580, after a vehicle hit an embankment and overturned.

Police did not release any information about the driver, who died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is an approximate location of where the crash happened.