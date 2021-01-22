Roanoke gains new community food pantry

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army partnered with Kroger to unveil a new community pantry Friday.

Kroger donated $6,000 to help create the new pantry.

Salvation Army Captain Russell Clay said the need for their services has grown to 47% this year due to main factors like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea was in the works for nearly a year, and it’s now a reality where families can visit the Salvation Army on Dale Avenue to receive a box of food.

But based on how severe a family’s need is, they may get two boxes.

Though the pantry is intended to serve the Roanoke Valley, Clay said he cannot turn down a person in need.

“We got too many kids in this area that need to be fed and you know, they need to get food,” said Clay. “That’s come to pass with the help of Kroger.”

The pantry will be open from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.