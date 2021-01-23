Gleaning For The World thanks Lynchburg community for helping with mission

LYNCHBURG, Va – A nonprofit in Lynchburg is thanking the community this week for helping them respond to natural disasters.

Gleaning for the World passed out candy and other treats at the Sam’s Club in Lynchburg. Staff at the nonprofit typically ask for donations at that location before going to areas hit by natural disasters, so they wanted to thank the community for its generosity.

“Anytime hurricanes or tornadoes, wildfires or floods hit, we’re up here at Sam’s club with our truck the folks are so good to just come and support us and gift our nation with non-perishable food or hygiene items,” communications director Teresa Davis said.

The nonprofit’s donations have been hit hard by the pandemic, but organizers say it was important to find a small way to say thank you.