Campbell County man arrested after police chase, hitting two law enforcement vehicles

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a pursuit through two counties Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said Pittsylvania County deputies initiated a pursuit that continued north on Route 29 into Campbell County.

During the course of the pursuit, police said the suspect vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima, struck a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle and a Virginia State Police trooper’s vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle lost control in the northbound lanes, spun around and ran off into the median near Calohan Road.

Authorities said the suspect driver, Shane Wilson of Evington, Va., was taken into custody without further incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the course of the pursuit, nor was Wilson or his passenger.

Wilson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and charged by state police with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.