Scene of the deadly shooting on Lakewood Park Drive in Henry County on Jan. 25, 2021.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

At 1:48 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to Lakewood Park Drive in the Laurel Park community in Henry County, about 5 miles east of uptown Martinsville.

They arrived to find the body of a man who had been shot multiple times, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are working on a suspect description and no one is in custody at this time.

