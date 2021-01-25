What’s News Today: School changes, Bedford groundbreaking

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could pass a resolution, opposing new boat launch fee. The fee applies to facilities owned or managed by the Department of Wildlife Resources. The county calls it an extra barrier for those seeking to enjoy Virginia waterways and is worried people will use unauthorized access points.

A groundbreaking takes place at the old Bedford Middle School. It will be turned into a boutique hotel, apartments, athletic facility and incubator space. This comes as the man, charged with arson at the site, makes an appearance in court for a preliminary hearing. Daniel Flint faces two felony charges of arson and burglary.

Students in Wythe County will return to in-person instruction, five days a week, starting today. The school board vote for the change earlier this month. The school system says safety mitigation strategies will remain in effect and the governor’s executive order, mandating masks, will be followed. School will dismiss at 2 p.m. daily. Families still have the option to stay fully virtual.

The Roanoke County Office of Elections will reopen today. It’s been closed since the 14th “out of an abundance of caution to limit the spread off COVID-19.” The county says patrons were not exposed. The office was deep cleaned while closed.

More students in Roanoke County Schools will return to school full-time. Fourth graders, who were on a hybrid schedule, will return to school five days a week, starting today. Those remaining online have been assigned new teachers, dedicated to online students.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about a proposed solar farm near Dublin. The 280-megawatt facility is proposed to be built on nearly 3,000 acres of farmland. Construction could create 350 full-time jobs and bring in millions of dollars.