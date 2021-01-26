43ºF

Supervisors accept recommendation to move Botetourt County’s Confederate monument

A public hearing needs to occur before the move can happen

FINCASTLE, Va. – The plan to move a Confederate monument in Botetourt County is moving forward.

The monument, which is currently in front of the Botetourt County Courthouse, will likely be moved not too far away.

On Tuesday, the county’s board of supervisors unanimously accepted a committee’s recommendation to move it a few hundred yards away from its current location to the Botetourt County History Museum and add a plaque to provide historical context.

Before any move can happen a public hearing will need to take place.

That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

