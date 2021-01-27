New River Health District gets COVID-19 vaccine deliveries cut in half

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – The New River Health District says it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district has done over 12,000 vaccinations since it started receiving its first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine last month. New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell says the health district was originally getting about 5,000 doses a week but now it’s only getting 2,000 doses a week.

“We definitely have greater vaccinating capacity than we do have vaccines available so we’re waiting for that day when windows floodgates open and there’s more vaccine, because right now we have a tremendous challenge trying to deal with the uncertainty of how much vaccine we have from day to day or week to week,” Bissell said.

Bissell expects the New River Health District expects to stay in Phase 1b until at least February.