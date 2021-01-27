Solar power plant moves forward in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A solar power plant is now one step closer to becoming a reality in Pulaski County.

The county’s Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Monday night and voted to approve a special use permit allowing farmland to be leased for the project.

This comes after months of debate and lots of public comment on both sides.

Now, the county can apply for the second-largest industrial-scale solar farm in Virginia and the third largest on the East Coast.

“It really puts us in a very diverse renewable energy portfolio position to market to our existing international businesses, our existing domestic businesses and then new tech companies and just new business and industry looking to locate where a community has prioritized and values renewable energy,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

The county expects to have the solar panels up and running within two years.