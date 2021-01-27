Virginia Tech warns students about partying after police bust 10 over the weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is warning students about gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic after police busted several parties over the weekend.

The university is following public health guidelines by not allowing gatherings of more than 10 people.

This weekend, a university spokesperson said police responded to 10 parties violating that restriction.

“We’re reaching out to students, we’re reminding them of their responsibility, reminding them that they will be held accountable for the decisions that they make and all of this is in the context of trying to teach students, to educate students what their role in our community is,” said Mark Owczarski, a university spokesperson.

Violating the student code of conduct can result in penalties ranging from a warning all the way to expulsion.