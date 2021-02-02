United Way survey explores COVID-19 impact in Roanoke Valley

United Way of Roanoke Valley needs your help in getting a grasp of coronavirus’s impact on our community.

Whether you were impacted by COVID-19 directly, maybe it was a family member or someone in your household who was impacted or maybe you weren’t impacted at all; if you live in the Roanoke Valley they want to hear from you.

It’s part of UWRV’s ALICE survey. ALICE stands for asset, limited, income, constrained and employed.

The 10-minute survey is anonymous and has multiple segments. One will ask questions about your household like the ages of the people in your home and who is employed. Another consists of COVID-19 specific questions like if there was any job loss in your household, if there were resources used to help ends meet. The last part is about the resources that were the most helpful when getting back on your feet.

“The way that the questions are framed are really intended to help decision-makers in our community and leaders in general to kind of decide the needs we need to prioritize and how we need to proceed in solving some of these needs,” said UWRV CEO and president Abby Hamilton.

Ad

They need at least 2,000 people of all income levels to complete the survey.

According to UWRV before the pandemic, nearly 44% of households in the region were struggling financially. Now the organization is using its ALICE survey to see the economic impact it put on this community.

The survey is available all February long. The results will form valuable data at a critical time.

“The end of the survey is not really the end it’s only the beginning in terms of informing the type of conversations that need to happen even as organizations begin planning and begin budgeting for the next fiscal year,” said Hamilton.

The data will be on UWRV’s website after the results are in.

To take the survey, click here. It is available in English and Spanish.