A flaw in Virginia’s coronavirus vaccine registration system allowed some to receive the vaccine early

ROANOKE, Va. – In the Roanoke Valley, more than 25,000 people are currently on the waiting list for a coronavirus vaccine. Of that group, about 16,000 are over the age of 75.

However, a handful of people found a way made it on the list when they were not supposed to, according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

A flaw in the PrepMod vaccine management system allowed some to get a hold of a registration link, even though it was not meant to be shared.

“We have not had control over that. It was possible for people to have slipped through the cracks despite all our intent to be very, very intentional,” explained Morrow.

An injustice, she said they are now working to fix.

But, Morrow said, after developing a database, they can now be more strategic with links through the VAMS appointment sign-up system.

She said that they can now send a link to underserved populations, like people of color and the elderly, who are on the waiting list.

Another issue Morrow is keeping an eye on is the second dose vaccination plans.

Despite the recent storm, 1,000 second-dose vaccinations were delivered just in time for this week’s clinics.

But by receiving the delivery “just in time”, Morrow feels uneasy.

“That put us in a precarious and anxiety-provoking situation because if there is any delay in that just in time we have to cancel the clinic,” she said.

At times, Morrow saves first doses vaccinations as a backup plan, a strategy she will continue to do if needed.

Currently, clinics for people in either Phase 1a or Phase 1b are by appointment only and occur on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Berglund Center and the Salem Civic Center.

If you are eligible for Phase 1b, you can receive vaccination opportunities by registering to get notified.